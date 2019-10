A gang consisting of 4 people, that extorted money from foreign tourists, was detained in Georgia, Report's local bureau informs citing the Georgian Interior Ministry.

Detainees were found working in one of the clubs in Batumi. These individuals threatened to kill 4 foreign nationals and exported 2,580 Turkish liras and 400 lari.

Investigation on the fact is underway.

Detainees are expected to be sentenced from 4 to 7 years.