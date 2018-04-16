Gabala FC player: Our team is despondent after losing to "Neftchi"

Gabala. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ " There is clear mischance in our team. We can not use the opportunities we have. If we score a goal, perhaps we will have confidence. "

Ilgar Gurbanov, a player of “Gabala” told Report’s Shirvan bureau after a 1: 1 draw with “Sabail” at home. The 32-year-old right-wing defender said that after a 1: 2 defeat to Neftchi in the first semi-final match of the Azerbaijani Cup, despondency was felt in the team. “Although we did not acknowledge it the discouragement was obvious. Especially in the first part. But it is football and we should do quick turn. From this point of view, it's a great opportunity for us to meet Neftchi again. "

According to Gurbanov, the home draw with Sabail will not have a psychological impact on the pre-match with Neftchi. In his opinion, "Gabala" can win in the semi-final match: "We are all professional players. We know how to prepare for each match. We believe that we can qualify to the finals. To tell the truth, “Neftchi” has the advantage. They won with 2: 1 score. But we can do the same. "

Notably, “Neftchi – Gabala” match will take place on April 18 at 20:00.