    FSS chief: “ISIS plans terror acts in Russia”

    Alexander Bortnikov: “Additional border control measures must be taken to prevent incoming terrorists”

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Federal Security Service (FSS) has received information on ISIS plans to launch terrorist attacks in the country.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, FSS director Alexander Bortnikov told.

    He noted that additional border control measures must be taken to prevent incoming to the country terrorists.

    Talking about terrorist attack in Saint Petersburg metro, FSS director noted that 8 members of various  terrorist groups – 6 in Saint Petersburg, 2 in Moscow have been detained. 

