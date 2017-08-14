FSB neutralizes terrorist group planning blasts in Moscow

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has detained members of the group that was preparing for explosions in the transport, big markets and business centers of Moscow, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

An envoy of ISIS, who supervised the preparation of the crimes, a specialist on the preparation of explosives and two suicide bombers are among the detainees. Investigators have also neutralized the laboratory on the production of explosives and handmade bombs.

One Russian and three citizens of Central Asian countries were also involved in the group.

Moreover, the ISIS heads in Syria, as well as the chief of the school of bombers of the “Shirindjonov A.M.” group, are also associated with the preparation of blasts.