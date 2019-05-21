FSB: Intelligence agencies of Russia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan exposed eight ISIS cells

Special services of the CIS countries exposed eight terrorist cells during the year and detained more than 100 members.

"Thus, in cooperation with partners from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, the activities of eight cells of ISIS and other international terrorist organizations were identified and suppressed," FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov said.

In addition, together with the State Security Committee of the Republic of Belarus, the recruitment activities of ISIS emissaries on the Internet were prevented. The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan handed over to the secret services four citizens of Uzbekistan, 11 citizens of Tajikistan and three citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who were detained on suspicion of involvement in terrorism and religious extremism. At the same time, the FSB and colleagues from Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan seized a large amount of drugs from illicit trafficking.

Bortnikov also noted that one of the key areas of cooperation between the CIS special services is the constant exchange of operational data. The information obtained is supplemented by an international counter-terrorism data bank, a specialized data bank of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center and other information systems for collective use.