FSB Director: Turkey helped Russia to prevent a terrorist attack

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian special services have prevented two terrorist attacks during the new year holidays thanks to the information obtained from the United States and Turkey.

Report informs with reference to RT, the FSB (Federal Security Service) Director Alexander Bortnikov said at Moscow conference on international security.

He noted that last year the United States promptly warned Russia that a terrorist attack was being prepared in St. Petersburg in New Year holidays.

"At the same time, we managed to prevent another attack thanks to information received from Turkish partners," Bortnikov said.

"Last year, 25 terrorist attacks were prevented and four attacks were committed in Russia, and all of them were coordinated through the messengers", he said.