 Top
    Close photo mode

    FSB Director: Turkey helped Russia to prevent a terrorist attack

    Last year 25 terrorist attacks prevented in Russia© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolsky

    Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian special services have prevented two terrorist attacks during the new year holidays thanks to the information obtained from the United States and Turkey.

    Report informs with reference to RT,  the FSB (Federal Security Service) Director Alexander Bortnikov said at Moscow conference on international security.

    He noted that last year the United States promptly warned Russia that a terrorist attack was being prepared in St. Petersburg in New Year holidays.

    "At the same time, we managed to prevent another attack thanks to information received from Turkish partners," Bortnikov said.

    "Last year, 25 terrorist attacks were prevented and four attacks were committed in Russia, and all of them were coordinated through the messengers", he said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi