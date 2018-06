© WITT/SIPA

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ French president Emmanuel Macron will visit Iran in coming days.

Report informs citing the Iranian media, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Bahram Qasimi said.

According to him, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is likely to visit Iran this week: "The agenda of the French president's visit to Tehran will be discussed during this trip".