French Foreign Minister is on visit to Armenia

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, head of the French foreign ministry will take part in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia.

Notably, Jean-Yves Le Drian went to Yerevan from Baku, where he was on a two-day visit, within which he held a number of meetings with officials and took part in events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.