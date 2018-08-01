 Top
    Close photo mode

    French FM: Treaty with Iran remains in force despite US boycott

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ The joint comprehensive plan of action on the Iranian nuclear program remains in force despite the boycott from United States.

    Report informs citing the TASS, French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

    "The agreement with Iran will be in force, despite the US withdrawal from this agreement. This is an important agreement, because it avoids the nuclear proliferation in the world and tensions in the region, "the French minister said in an interview with France info radio station.

    Le Drian added that "Europe has a common position on this issue."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi