Fraudsters making fake documents to avoid military service exposed in Armenia

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia has exposed group of fraudsters who were making fake documents for youngsters who wanted to avoid military service.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, country's press secretary of National Security Service said.

It was noted that theconscripts were released from military service on the basis of a corrupt medical document and received a postponement.The main figure of this and other fraud scheme was the doctor Aramis Sanoyan.

Former serviceman of the Armenian Defense Ministry's republican precinct Kolya Kosakyan has received a bribe of $ 14,000 for a fake medical certificate, using his relationships with doctors and staff. Garik Arakelyan and Aramis Sanosyan, the military commissars of the Gegharkunik Province are suspected of collaborating with the each other.They have been charged in connection with the incident.