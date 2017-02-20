Car blast in Syria kills 4 Russian servicemen, injures 2

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Four Russian servicemen were killed and two wounded when a car bomb was detonated on February 16 in Syria.

Report informs referring to TASS, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The vehicle was part of a motorcade transporting Syrian troops with the Russian military advisers from the Tiyas airbase to the city of Homs, when the mine detonated 2.5 miles away from the point of departure.

Medics are fighting to save lives of two wounded Russian servicemen.