Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former player of Turkish national team and "Galatasaray" Arif Erdem has left the country.

Report informs referring to Haber7 Arif Erdem accused of being a member of Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). Decision was made on his arrest.

According to the report, he fled Turkey via the Ipsala border to Greece on July 23.