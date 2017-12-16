Former Tbilisi mayor to be appointed to one of highest paid position in Georgia

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Georgia has nominated former Tbilisi Mayor Davit Narmania as a candidate for the vacant position of a member of the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC),

Report informs citing "Новости-Грузия" (News Georgia).

As Head of Presidential Administration Giorgi Abashishvili said, the request to nominate Narmania as a member of the GNERC made to the president by the Georgian government. Nomination of candidates requires agreement with the Georgian government.

Candidacy of Davit Narmania should be supported by Georgian parliament members. The opposition has already stated that it is ready to boycott the voting on this issue, despite Narmania himself is sure that the deputies will approve his candidacy.

According to Rustavi 2, if Narmania is appointed, his official annual income will make 146 thousand GEL (about 55.5 thousand US dollars).