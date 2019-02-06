Former mayor of Tbilisi dies in traffic accident on the way back from Azerbaijan

Tbilisi. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Former mayor of the Georgian capital Tbilisi, Vano Zodelava (61), has died.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the due information was provided by the relatives of his family.

Zodelava had a wreck in a taxi in Kwemo Ponicala area, near Tbilisi, when he returned from Azerbaijan in July 2017. As a result of the accident, the taxi driver died, and Zodelava had serious injuries on head. He was hospitalized in a coma. The former mayor has been under the control of doctors for nearly a year.

Notably, Zodelava was the mayor of Poti in 1997-1998, while in Tbilisi during 1998-2004.