Former Putin aide Mikhail Lesin found dead in US hotel

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ A former aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin has been found dead in Washington DC, Russian state media say.

Mikhail Lesin, 57, Russia's former press minister and a one-time head of the powerful Gazprom-Media Holding group, died on Thursday, Report infporms citing Russian media.

Russian media, quoting his family, said he suffered a heart attack.

The Washington Post said Mr Lesin's body was found in a room at the Dupont Circle hotel.

It reported that police are investigating his death.

Mr Lesin worked as an aide to the presidency between 2004 and 2009, when he helped advise on the creation of the news channel Russia Today.