 Top
    Close photo mode

    Former Armenian prime minister leaves ruling party

    At the same time, Hovik Abrahamyan said he will continue to remain in politics

    Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Former Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan left the ruling Republican Party of Armenia. 

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, he stated in his interview with Aravot.am.

    At the same time, ex-premier noted that he will continue to remain in politics.

    Notably, Hovik Abrahamyan was the Deputy Chair of the Republican Party of Armenia, Member of the Executive Body and the Council. The party chairman is Armenian president Serzh Sarkisyan. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi