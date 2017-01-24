Former Armenian prime minister leaves ruling party

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Former Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan left the ruling Republican Party of Armenia.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, he stated in his interview with Aravot.am.

At the same time, ex-premier noted that he will continue to remain in politics.

Notably, Hovik Abrahamyan was the Deputy Chair of the Republican Party of Armenia, Member of the Executive Body and the Council. The party chairman is Armenian president Serzh Sarkisyan.