Former PM predicts absolute decline in economic growth rates in Armenia

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Economic growth keeps on declining in Armenia. Report informs citing the Armenian press that the due statement came from former Armenian Prime Minister Hrant Bagratya.

"The national statistical service published macroeconomic indicators. As I anticipated a month ago, economic growth continues to fall by 6 per cent. The velvet revolution received 9.7 percent from Karapetyan. The growth rate will continue to decline by the end of the year. An absolute drop is predicted in the first half of 2019. If the decline starts, it will be difficult to recover. There is nothing worse than a falling economy and/or a retreating army. This is just a warning, " Hrant Bagratyan wrote on his Facebook page.