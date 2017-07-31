 Top
    Former Iranian president faces sentences on seven verdicts

    He misused 2 billion of dollars in government funds while in office© Fox News

    Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's former president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, faces sentences on seven verdicts.

    Report informs citing foreign media, public prosecutor at Iran’s Supreme Audit Court Fayaz Shojaie said.

    He misused 2 billion of dollars in government funds while in office.

    The verdicts have been announced to the parliament, Shojaie said. The Supreme Audit Court operates under the supervision of the Iranian parliament.

    Shojaie said that he did not believe the funds Ahmadinejad allegedly misused in 2009-2013 second period of office could be recovered.

