​Former German Chancellor to mediate between presidents of Turkey and Russia

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder is to mediate between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, it was stated by the prominent Turkish businessman Huseyn Baraner.

"Gerhard Schröder, Putin and Erdogan, have been close friends for many years. He is the most powerful man to strengthen the Turkish and Russian friendship" - he said.

A well-known businessman also commented on Russian tourists not coming to Turkey: "The Russians may not come."