A man intending to sell Turkish rifle's production plans to foreign intelligence sentenced to 12.8 years

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Mustafa Tanrıverdi, accused of selling mechanical drawings and production plans of the Turkish National Infantry Rifle MPT76, was sentenced to 12.8 years.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, M.Tanrıverdi was convicted for articles of "abuse of powers", "high treason" and "taking and giving bribe".

Tanrıverdi was detained in a restaurant in Ankara's Söğütözü district where he arranged a meeting with the representatives of the American firm, who ultimately turned out to be officers that handed him the Bond bag full of money, the serial numbers of which were registered by the security forces beforehand.

He was taken under arrest upon his first step out of the restaurant by a special police team made up of detectives and officers from the Ankara Police Department Bureau of Organized Crimes.

M.Tanrıverdi confessed to having plotted to sell Turkey's first national infantry rifle project that would start mass production this year.