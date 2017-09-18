Former gold mine employees in Russia hold a hunger strike

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Former workers of Darasun mine in Zabaykalye region, Russia declared hunger strike from September 18.

Report informs, the Head of Tungokochen district, Mahmet Izmaylov told the TASS.

"19 former employees of the mine hold hunger strike. They are in the act hall of the Vershino-Darasunsky settlement administration. They demand all unpaid wages", he said.

According to him, some of the hunger strikers appealed to the court earlier on the issue: "However, the court did not satisfy their appeals. The authorities and the prosecutor's office in the district have been informed about the situation".

Notably, on May 17, some 81 workers at the South-West gold mine in Vershino-Darasunsky settlement refused to leave the mine in protest of the delay and reduction of wages. The next day, workers stopped hunger strike after talks with the region governor Natalya Zhdanova.

According to information, entrepreneurs reported that they suspended the activity of the mine in May, while local authorities stated that they would try to restore the mine's activity.