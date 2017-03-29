Former deputy minister of fuel and energy of Ukraine arrested in Georgia

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Former Deputy Minister of Fuel and Energy of Ukraine Igor Kiryushin was detained in Georgia.

Report informs citing the Interfax, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

Kiryushin is suspected of complicity in the possession of a criminal organization under the leadership of former President Viktor Yanukovych of property owned by Ukrnafta and Ukrgazvydobuvannya, for a total of more than 2 bln hryvnias.

Lutsenko noted that the Georgian justice authorities decided to temporarily arrest Kiryushin for 90 days to decide on extradition to Ukraine.