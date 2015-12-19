Former Armenian Deputy Defense Minister detained

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Vahan Shirkhanyan, Former Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia, was detained regarding suspicion of collaborating with organized criminal gang in the country.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, press service of Armenia's National Security Service (NSS) reports.

On November 25 of this year, Armenian NSS has revealed 19-mans armed group in the country and detained its members. Former Deputy Minister is suspected of collaborating with that gang.