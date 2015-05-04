Foreign trade turnover of Armenia with Russia fell by 41.2%

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign trade turnover of Armenia with Russia in January-March 2015 amounted to 190.3 million dollars, down 41.2% compared to the same period in 2014.Report informs referring to the Armenian media, it was declared by the National Statistical Service of Armenia.

The share of foreign trade turnover of Armenia with Russia of the total foreign trade turnover for the reporting period was 20.1%.

Exports of Armenia in Russia in the reporting period decreased to 1.38 million dollars against 65.3 million dollars in January-March 2014, while imports from Russia to Armenia amounted to 146.2 million dollars (25.5% decline).

Armenia's foreign trade turnover with the CIS countries in the reporting period amounted to approximately 227 million dollars (share of 24% and 40.6% decline).At the same time, the volume of trade with the EU countries amounted to approximately 258.8 million dollars (share - 27.4% and 31.7% decline).

In general, the foreign trade turnover of Armenia in January-March 2015 amounted to approximately 945.1 million dollars, down 28.5% compared to the same period in 2014.

Exports decreased to 267.6 million dollars (23.1% decline), imports - up to 677.5 million dollars (30.5% decline).