Foreign Policy: Russian interference in the U.S. domestic affairs via Armenian lobby

© kremlin.ru

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ / Russia has intervened in the U.S. domestic affairs and elections is that of the Armenian lobby.

Report informs, it is stated in the article of Raoul Lowery Contreras published in Foreign Policy.

“The most peculiar triangle connecting Russian interference in the U.S. domestic affairs is that of the Armenian lobby, specifically, Armenian-American lobby working with ethnic Armenians from Russia and from Armenia to achieve Putin’s goals” it said in the article.

The author also recalled that Russian government has once again entrusted and outsourced its anti-American propaganda to the Armenian lobbyists.

“One of the biggest signs was when the Kremlin appointed a relatively obscure Margarita Simonyan, a young Armenian journalist from a southern Russian province, in charge of Russia Today (RT) TV media empire and Dr. Andranik Migranyan, a well-known TV talking head who has been an advisor to former president Yeltsin and who still speaks Russian with a heavy Armenian accent, and is in charge of the New York branch of the so-called “Institute for Democracy and Cooperation” Foreign Policy noted.

The author reminded that “The Armenian government spends virtually nothing on lobbying services in Washington, because it does not need to: the Armenian community in the United States, concentrated in California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and the New York area, promotes Armenian causes through financial contributions and its influence on Capitol Hill. The Armenian lobby in the United States is surpassed in strength and influence only by the Israeli lobby and the Indian lobby.”

Foreign Policy confirms that Armenian lobby (including ANCA, AAA and ONKR) in the U.S. have been working with Russian propaganda of RT/Sputnik which is led by fellow Armenians Margarita Simonyan and Andranik Migranyan (both constantly traveling to the US, having offices and staff here).

Russian TV is full of Armenian “talking heads” and “kremlinologists” showering Putin’s policies with praise: Arman Keosayan, Roman Babayan, Gevorg Mirzayan, Semen Bagdasarov and Sergey Kurginyan, and ethnically Armenian media magnates like Aram Gabriyelyanov and Marina Gevorkyan. All while the Armenian-American lobby has a large Armenian Caucus in the Congress that works to oppose U.S. national security interests (e.g., removal of Armenia from the Department of Homeland Security list under George W. Bush Administration in the early 2000s, not sanctioning Armenia for transferring weapons to Iran to kill and maim American soldiers in Iraq in the late 2000s, providing millions in military aid despite being a Russian forward base, etc.)

The author considers that Russia and Armenia coordinate all of their efforts in America.