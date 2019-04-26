Foreign Ministry spokesman: "Turkey must control Safe Zone with Syria"

"The US administration is resorting to threats again. It will not be possible to achieve any positive outcome on this occasion," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said.

Report informs citing the Haber7 that speaking about the Safe Zone between Turkey and Syria, he said: "Our position on the security zone is decisive.This area should be controlled by Turkey and the YPG should not be there and the border security zone should be 20 miles or 32 km."

He also touched upon French President Emmanuel Macron's address to Turkey on the events of April 24, 1915: "We will not forget that Macron announced April 24 as a memorial day. French President's statements will get an answer."