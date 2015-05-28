 Top
    Foreign Ministry: Iran set to reach an agreement on nuclear program within a reasonable time

    Zarif: Agreement is possible to achieve, if impossible demands will not be nominated

    Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iran set for reaching an agreement at the Geneva talks on its nuclear program and considers it possible to reach an agreement within a reasonable time if the West will not nominate extraordinary demands.

    Report informs referring to Russian media, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said after talks in Athens with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.

    "Agreement is possible to achieve, if impossible demands will not be nominated", said Zarif.

    He visited Athens on his way to Geneva, where tomorrow will be resumed talks on the Iranian nuclear program. Together with Zarif, the Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh is also in Athens.

    In talks with Greek Foreign Minister the energy issues, security and combating terrorism were discussed.

