Foreign Minister: Iran supports Iraq and Syria in the fight against terrorism

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Solution to the Syrian conflict must be found through political means, without the intervention of third parties".

Report informs referring to the channel Press TV, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that at a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem in Tehran.

According to him, the conflicts in Syria and Iraq are a great threat not only to the region but also worldwide.

In this regard, M.D.Zarif added that Iran supports Iraq and Syria in the fight against terrorism and said that the cooperation of Iraq and Syria on this issue could also be fruitful.

In turn, V.Muallem thanked the Iranian side for the support of Syria.