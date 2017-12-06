Foreign media agents are prohibited from entering Russian State Duma

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ The State Duma of Russia has adopted resolution banning American media which are recognized by the Ministry of Justice as foreign agents from entering to the lower house.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The draft resolution was prepared by the State Duma Committee on Control and Regulations.

The State Duma noted that such measures will be a response to the actions of the US authorities against Russian journalists, in particular, to deprive RT of accreditation in the US Congress because of its status as foreign agent.

It is proposed "to prohibit representatives of the US media recognized as foreign agent from visiting the State Duma."

In addition, resolution contains a provision stating that the State Duma invites Legislative Assemblies of the regions to adopt similar decisions within their powers.