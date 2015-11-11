Turkey promises 100,000 USD for killed terrorist

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ For information on the whereabouts of killed PKK terrorist Djandemir Jalal, who was considered responsible for the Turkish province of Tunceli, promised 300 thousand Turkish liras (about 103,160 USD).

Report informs referring to Turkish media, security authorities have promised to maintain the anonymity of the person reporting the location of a terrorist.

The report said that, Turkish Interior Ministry declared wanted in relation to 540 terrorists.It is written "neutralized" in front of the name of Jalal Djandemir.

It is noted that Jalal Djandemir was registered in Aladzhin village of Tunceli province.Code of terrorists - "Shiyar." It is noted that the terrorist has repeatedly blocked the road in Tunceli.