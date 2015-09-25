 Top
    ​FMS: Entry to Russia temporarily closed for more than 1,5 million foreigners

    Entry into the country for migrant-offenders is prohibited for 3, 5 or 10 years

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Federal Migration Service for violations of Russian legislation temporarily denied entry into Russia of more than 1.5 million foreign citizens, 500 foreigners will never be able to come to the Russian Federation. Report informs citing the Russian media, this was stated by the press service of the Federal Migration Service.

    The FMS indicated that entry into the country for migrant-offenders is prohibited for 3, 5 or 10 years.

    Last year, the specialized agencies received about 38,000 people, most of them were sent home, tickets for the return journey is bought mostly on personal funds acquired by foreign citizens or their relatives. At the same time, there are cases of escapes from of specialized agencies.

    "All foreign citizens, who had left a FMS specialized agencies, Russia prohibited enter into country forever. To date, about 500 migrant offenders are prohibited to enter the Russian Federation forever," - was reported in the FMS.

