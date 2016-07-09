 Top
    FM: Tehran would continue developing its missile program

    Tehran Slams Merkel's Comments on Missile Program

    Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Foreign Ministry criticized German Chancellor Angela Merkel's comments on Tehran's missile development program, Report informs citing IRNA.

    "Iran has repeatedly announced that its missile program is completely defensive and by no means designed for carrying nuclear warheads, therefore it is not violating the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231 and is, by no means, related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," the Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.

    He added that Tehran would continue developing its missile program based on a defensive doctrine and according to its national security considerations.

