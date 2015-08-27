FM: Georgia Moving Closer to NATO Membership

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ The visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to Georgia demonstrates the alliance’s growing support for the country, Georgian Foreign Minister Tamara Beruchashvili said, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

Stoltenberg came to Georgia on Wednesday and plans to hold meetings with the country’s leadership and to attend the opening of a NATO training center in Georgia on Thursday.

"This visit is a clear demonstration of NATO’s support for Georgia and a continuation of a high-level dialogue," Beruchashvili told reporters on Wednesday, adding that Georgia plans to discuss the prospects of its NATO integration as well as Russia-Georgia relations with Stoltenberg.

Later on Wednesday, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili met with the NATO Secretary General discussing issues of regional security as well as the importance of Georgian servicemen’s participation in NATO’s mission in Afghanistan, according to the president’s office.

The Thursday opening of the NATO training center in Georgia is planned as one of the measures to encourage Georgia in its efforts to join the alliance, which were approved at a NATO summit in Wales in September 2014.