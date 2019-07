Turkey and Russia are in close coordination with the start of delivery of anti-aircraft missile systems (S-400V).

Report informs citing the TASS that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoglu said at a press conference in Ankara.

"There are no problems with the supply of S-400. We are in close contact with Russia. The supply process is underway," the Foreign Minister said.

He also assured that "the supply process will continue in normal mode".