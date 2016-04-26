Çavuşoğlu confirms US deployment of HIMARS rocket system to Turkey

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu confirmed media reports that the United States will be sending a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) – a U.S. light multiple rocket launcher mounted on a standard Army Medium Tactical Vehicle (MTV) – to Turkey's border that has been hit by DAESH rocket strikes recently.

Report informs referring to the Haber Turk, speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi on Monday, Çavuşoğlu said that the HIMARS will be deployed in May and that NATO allies hope to assist moderate Syrian opposition groups on the ground with this artillery system.

'To eradicate DAESH from this area, the opposition must be empowered. In fact, if the armed conflict in Syria stops, it could be possible to assign more forces to fight against DAESH. We have to support the moderate opposition. Our cannons have a range of 40 kilometers while American HIMARS rockets have a range of 90 kilometers. We have come to an agreement with the U.S. regarding the closing down of the Manbij area. Moreover, our strategy regarding this issue is set', he said.