Floods isolated 30 families in western Georgia

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ About 30 families in the village Speti Sachkher region of Georgia were cut off from the outside world by the flood, Report informs referring to the Georgian TV Company "Rustavi-2".

Flood occurred as a result of heavy rain, which lasted four hours.Streams of water completely washed away the road linking the village to the district center.Besides, downtown streets, yards and first floors of homes were flooded.

Representatives of the local authorities are on the site.According to them, the road recovery will begin in the near future.