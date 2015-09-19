Flood kills at least 10 people in Iran

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least ten people were killed in floods caused by rains that have affected several regions of Iran, Report informs citing the TASS.

Six people were killed near the town of Pakdasht, which is located 25 kilometers southeast of Tehran. In Hormozgan Province in the south of the country drowned four people, two of them were children.

Earlier, the authorities warned of the risk of flooding and the threat of a dangerous rise in water level in some rivers in ten provinces.