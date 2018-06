Flight with victims of Tu-154 crash landed in Moscow

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ First flight carrying bodies of dead servicemen in plane crash near Russian city Sochi arrived in Moscow, Report informs, referring to Russian mass media.

Search and rescue works continue in the area of incident.

The airplane Tu-154 of Russian Defense Ministry heading to Syria crashed into Black Sea yesterday morning. The ministry reports 92 persons, including 84 passengers: 8 military servicemen, 64 musicians of military ensemble named after Alexandrov, 9 representatives of TV channels, head of charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, 2 federal servicemen were on board. Security forces started investigation of the incident.