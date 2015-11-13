 Top
    Flash flooding kills 15 people in Iran

    13 people were confirmed dead after flash floods, triggered by torrential rains, hit various areas in the southernmost province of Hormozgan

    Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Floods cause by unprecedented rainfall across Iran have left at least 15 people dead, Iranian media said.According to reports on Thursday, 13 people were confirmed dead after flash floods, triggered by torrential rains, hit various areas in the southernmost province of Hormozgan, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

    The provincial governor, Jasem Jaderi, said the fatalities included a family of five who were driving in a car, and another one who died in a separate incident in the town of Rudan, about 100 kilometers north of the provincial capital of Bandar Abbas. 

    One person was also killed in the nearby town of Minab while another lost his life in Bandar Abbas.

