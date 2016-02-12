Five-story building collapses in central Istanbul - PHOTOS

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ e-story building has collapsed in Istanbul on Friday, with some news outlets sayinga number of people are believed to be trapped in the rubble, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

The Doğan news agency said the building collapsed in a street near Istanbul's pedestrian İstiklal Avenue, a main shopping district.

Istanbul governor Vasip Şahin said that nobody was believed to have been killed or hurt in collapsed building.

A cafeteria was located at the entrance of the building although it was not known if anyone was inside at the time of collapse.

Firefighters and ambulances have been dispatched to the scene of the incident.

An eyewitness has reportedly said that the building collapsed after it was evacuated.