© AA.com

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Five people were killed after an explosion in a steam generator at a paint factory, in the Gürsu district of the northwestern Turkish province of Bursa.

Report informs citing Turkish media, Bursa Governor İzzettin Küçük has stated.

According to him, 16 people were injured as a result.

Küçük said that explosion in a steam generator caused collapse damaging at least two factories while thrashing nearby vehicles.