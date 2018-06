Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ First Turkish female minister Türkan Akyol passed away.

Report informs citing Turkish media, T. Akyol died aged 89, at the hospital where she was treated.

Notably, Türkan Akyol was born in Istanbul in 1928. From March 26, 1971 to December 13, she served as a health minister and as a rector at Ankara University from May 31, 1980 until July 31, 1982.