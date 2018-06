Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi Transport Minister Baqir Jabr al-Zubeidi arrived in Armenia the first flight between Baghdad and Erbil Yerevan.Report informs referring to the Armenian media, members of the Iraqi government and the heads of 50 travel agencies arrived in Armenia by this flight.

The flight will be carried out by the Iraqi Airways twice a week with CRJ900 aircraft and Boeing 737.