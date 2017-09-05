Fire continues to rage in Armenia - VIDEO

© NEWS.am

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ On the territory near the Byurakan village of Aragatsotn province, 154 firefighters-rescuers worked all night long, Report informs citing the news.am.

Early in the morning, an aerial reconnaissance work was carried out by helicopter of the Armenian defense ministry, as a result of which hearths of fires and the ways of their spreading were specified.

Helicopter delivered parachute rescues to the most dangerous places, who had to localize and extinguish fires.

It is noted that the nearby settlements are not under threat.

Firefighters, rescuers, servicemen of the Armenian Defense Ministry, police, forestry workers, and residents of nearby villages take part in the firefighting activities.