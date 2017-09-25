Fire put out in Borjomi region of Georgia

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two helicopters of Georgia and Turkey and one Azerbaijani helicopter are involved in extinguishing fire near Tsagveri settlement.

Report informs referring to Georgian media, cause of the forest fire started in the afternoon on September 22 could be poaching. The fire destroyed more than 4 hectares of forest area so far.

250 fire-extinguishers, 300 workers of Special Tasks Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and employees of National Forest Agency are combatting the fire. Along with living force, special vehicles have also been mobilized in fire-fighting process including 20 fire extinguisher vehicles and up to 20 techniques with high cross-country capacity.

Minister for Regional Development and Infrastructure Zurab Alavidze said the fire was put out and taken under control.