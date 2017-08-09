Fire engulfs Armenian university building

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ A fire broke out in Armenian State Polytechnic University in Yerevan.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, fire was reported on the 3rd and 4th floors of the building.

According to information, 9 square meters burned of ceiling of a room with a sanitary unit on the 3rd floor, as well as of chemical laboratory and wall and window of the area where the chemicals were stored.

The causes of the fire are being investigated.

Notably, former Armenian president Robert Kocharyan had graduated from this university.