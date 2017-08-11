Fire engulfs Russia's oil well: 8 people injured

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Eight people have been injured as a result of the fire that occurred in an oil well in Nizhne Vartovsk district of Russia’s Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug.

Report informs citing the TASS, the Russian Energy Ministry has circulated information.

The fire has been recorded in the Van-Yegan oil and gas condensate field of the Nizhne Vartovsk Oil and Gas Production Enterprise.

According to report, eight people, who received injuries of various degrees, have been taken to hospital.