Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ One died, two were injured in a fire in a nursing home in Krasnoyarsk.

Report informs citing Russian media, regional office of the Russian Investigative Committee for Krasnoyarsk Krai says.

40 people were evacuated as a result.

Fate of three is still unknown.

The fire in a nursing home occurred in the afternoon, the area of about 200 square meters burned. The fire was extinguished.