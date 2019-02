Fire in Iranian space center kills three scientists

© Anadolu https://report.az/storage/news/9585af0b6275e0908c0a2d3dc48bdda2/55caa821-5a10-4d19-8aff-8dccb1cd0496_292.jpg

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that a fire in the country's space research center has killed three scientists.

The Sunday report quotes Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi as saying that three researchers have died "because of a fire in one of the buildings of the Space Research Center."

Jahromi did not elaborate in the report.

Iran plans to launch a satellite into orbit despite U.S. criticism that such launches benefit its ballistic missile program.

In January, the country launched a satellite, but authorities said it failed to reach the "necessary speed" in the third stage of its launch.

Iran's young space program has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit over the past decade, and in 2013 launched a monkey into space.