Fire from explosion on a gas pipeline in Iran localized

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Fire from the explosion on a gas pipeline in Iran localized
Report informs citing the Reuters, Ministry of Oil of Iran said that.
The explosion occurred on the night of 5 to August 6 in the city Genava area, fire fighting took almost five hours.
Local media reported about one victim, but officially this information has not been confirmed.
"There were no deaths. A total of four people were injured, "- said Mohammed Mohsen, head of Department of Health, Safety and Environmental Protection of Oil and Gas Company Gashsaran.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
Share in Facebook